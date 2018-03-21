Mirabito Becomes First to Implement New ADD Fleet Fueling Solution

BINGHAMTOM, N.Y. — Mirabito Holdings Inc., a full-service energy provider that operates more than 100 convenience stores, tapped Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) to provide its new fleet fueling solution.

ADD Systems developed a new product, the Raven Fleet Fueler app for Commercial Business, which works with the supplier's existing Raven mobile delivery solution. Combined, they provide Mirabito with an end-to-end solution for fleet fueling, wet hosing, and wheel-to-wheel operations.

"We're proud to partner with Mirabito on our Raven Fleet Fueler product," said John Coyle, vice president of sales at ADD Systems. "We know this product will streamline the fleet fueling process, and we’re excited to see the success Mirabito has already had with it."

With the Raven Fleet Fueler app, driver efficiency and accuracy can be improved by not only identifying each piece of equipment, but also by capturing delivery details and printing them on a ticket. When the driver scans equipment for verification, the app tracks the number of units delivered to each asset.

"The Fleet Fueler application has allowed us to service our customers with the equipment-level delivery information they require," said Eric Bunts, chief information officer at Mirabito. “It automates the item-level breakdown per asset and has controls built in to ensure that only registered equipment is able to be fueled. I believe this is one of the most innovative fleet fueling products on the market today."

Binghamton-based Mirabito provides energy products and services for families and businesses throughout upstate New York, western Massachusetts and Connecticut. Mirabito also owns and operates more than 100 convenience stores throughout central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

ADD Systems, based in Flanders, N.J., has been a provider of software for the petroleum, propane, wholesale, gasoline and convenience store industries since 1973.