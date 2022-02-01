M&M'S Brand Launches New Global Platform to Increase a Sense of Belonging in the World

NEWARK, N.J. — Mars Inc.'s M&M'S brand announced a new brand strategy featuring a global commitment to "creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is inclusive." The company promises to use the power of fun to include everyone, with a goal of increasing the sense of belonging for 10 million people around the world by 2025.

"M&M'S has long been committed to creating colorful fun for all, and this purpose serves as a more concrete commitment to what we’ve always believed as a brand: that everyone has the right to enjoy moments of happiness, and fun is the most powerful way to help people feel that they belong," said Cathryn Sleight, chief growth officer at Mars Wrigley. "As one of the world’s most iconic candy brands, who better to commit to a world with more moments of fun by increasing a sense of belonging around the globe than M&M’S?"

M&M'S incorporated research to create the M&M'S FUNd to track the brand's impact on its mission, which will offer resources, mentorship, opportunities and financial support in the arts and entertainment space to help ensure people have access to experiences where everyone feels they belong.

The new commitment will also include:

A fresh, modern take on the looks of its characters and more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling;

An enhanced focus on the brand's iconic color palette and the use of different shapes and sizes of M&M'S lentils across all touchpoints to prove that all together, we're more fun;

An added emphasis on the ampersand, a distinctive element within the M&M'S logo that serves to connect the two Ms, to demonstrate how the brand aims to bring people together; and

An updated tone of voice that is more inclusive, welcoming and unifying, while remaining rooted in its signature jester wit and humor.

"We're excited to reveal our new M&M'S brand look and feel, which fans will see come to life across all M&M'S touchpoints around the globe," said Jane Hwang, global marketing vice president at Mars Wrigley. "From new product innovations to brand campaigns, our evolved characters and our experiential retail stores, we'll incorporate colorful visuals, inclusive messaging and our purpose into all we do to prove that all together, we're more fun. In fact, this purpose is already on full display at the new M&M'S store in Berlin, which features multiple languages on signage as an invitation to all, and our most diverse associate base that celebrates those from different cultures, backgrounds and generations."

Mars Inc. is also making additional commitments to an inclusive society, including gender-balanced leadership teams, running an independent annual diversity audit of its advertising, and taking on a role as vice chair of the Unstereotype Alliance, part of UN Women.

