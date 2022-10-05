Mobivity & P97 Networks Partner to Bring Fuel Savings to Gamers

PHOENIX — Mobivity Holdings Corp. and P97 Networks are coming together to connect gamers with instant fuel savings.

As part of the partnership, Mobivity is integrating its cloud-based Connected Rewards into P97'smobile commerce platform. This will allow members to integrate fully customized fuel rewards into their smartphone application that can be redeemed across P97's network of more than 65,000 convenience store and fuel brands globally.

Consumers can receive these rewards as part of gameplay, downloading and playing games and apps, or by performing desired behaviors in smartphone apps, such as loyalty actions, purchases or gameplay achievements.

The partnership launches with two pilot programs for a regional c-store retailer and a national fuel brand that seek to leverage fuel and product incentives to reward mobile game players in-store and at the pump, according to the companies.

"Mobile game and app publishers struggle to economically acquire and retain users while consumers are increasingly seeking relief at the pump. Our partnership with P97 creates a powerful win-win-win where app publishers are now armed with a powerful incentive to reward users, while fuel operators gain access to one of the hottest digital audiences in which six out of 10 Americans are playing mobile games," said Dennis Becker, CEO of Mobivity. "Equally important is that consumers now have a new way to earn meaningful value through discounted fuel at just about every fuel location across the market."

The Mobivity-P97 partnership will help game publishers incentivize fuel and c-store consumers with:

In-game rewards where gamers can instantly receive discounts on fuel and products at thousands of c-store and fuel brands;

Restaurant and convenience brand promotions to drive game and app adoption, rewarding consumers with instant fuel savings delivered directly to their phones; and

Fully customizable digital fuel rewards that have the flexibility to discount fuel on a per gallon or dollar amount directly from any game or brand's smartphone app.

"P97's vast reach and scale across the fuel industry, coupled with Mobivity's Connected Rewards spanning millions of gamers, major restaurant, convenience store and fuel brands, establish a unique and powerful resource for any game or app publisher seeking to acquire and retain users," said P97 Networks CEO Don Frieden. "We believe this partnership represents a unique and highly differentiated solution with tremendous upside for the fuel industry and beyond."

Houston-based P97 Networks provides a global, cloud-based mobility services platform that enables connected commerce, digital marketing and consumer engagement for convenience retail, utilities, energy companies and auto original equipment manufacturers.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Mobivity's cloud-based Connected Rewards technology delivers billions of offers and promotions, building large, owned audiences for some of the world's biggest brands. Through its partnerships with game publishers, digital operators and ad networks, Mobivity connects consumers to its broad network of brands.