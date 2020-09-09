Molson Coors Beverage Co. Makes Good on Promise to Expand Beyond Beer

CHICAGO — Molson Coors Beverage Co. is teaming with next generation beverage company L.A. Libations to launch a new slate of non-alcoholic drinks as part of its efforts to expand beyond the beer aisle and reach more consumers in search of better-for-you beverages. The new products are scheduled to hit shelves this fall.

The planned rollout is part of the company's intention to leverage the competitive strengths of its foundation in beer to grow in new spaces, which it announced in October 2019 when it renamed itself from Molson Coors Brewing Co. to Molson Coors Beverage Co. The company also took a long-term minority stake in L.A. Libations in November 2019.

"We're following through on our promise to seek out new opportunities beyond beer, and we'll continue to innovate and move into new spaces as it's an important part of our long-term strategy," said Pete Marino, president of emerging growth for Molson Coors. "This is just the start of our entrance to the marketplace with breakthrough brands, and we couldn't have a better partner to embark on this journey with than L.A. Libations."

The first new brand to arrive on shelves is HUZZAH, launching in September in southern California. The pumped-up, full-flavored seltzer has added probiotics to help support a healthy gut. Each can of the shelf-stable beverage contains 3 grams or less of sugar and is 15 calories or less.

HUZZAH will launch online at DrinkHuzzah.com and at select retailers in three flavors: Strawberry & Hibiscus, Juicy Pear, and Raspberry & Lemon.

"These four brand launches are fueled by our dedication to health, wellness and social responsibility," said Danny Stepper, CEO and co-founder of L.A. Libations. "With a keen eye on where the consumer is headed, in partnership with our key retail partners, we could not be more excited to launch these new innovative brands alongside our partner Molson Coors. These brands will give consumers an opportunity to taste tomorrow, today."

Upcoming projects that will continue to expand the Molson Coors non-alcoholic portfolio include:

MadVine: A 100 percent plant-based diet soda with zero calories, sugar or artificial ingredients. It is infused with monk fruit and recognizable ingredients, including bourbon vanilla, yuzu lemon and black cherry. MadVine will launch in three flavors: Clean Cola, Yuzu Lemon-Up, and Dr. Stepper.

Golden Wing: A grain-based milk alternative that is packed with proteins and nutrients, made with top-quality barley and no additives, stabilizers or frothing agents.

A yet-to-be-announced nootropic performance beverage that provides enhanced focus, nutrition and improved performance without the jitters associated with high-caffeinated drinks. It will be geared towards gamers and developers.

"Each of these beverages micro-targets a group and problem-solves a very specific challenge that maybe hasn't been looked at before," said Adam Louras, vice president of operations and product development at L.A. Libations. "That's why I'm excited about these products — they are designed with real people in mind, and I'm pumped to get them in my own fridge."

In addition to the products created in partnership with L.A. Libations, Molson Coors has developed non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused beverages for Canadian and Colorado markets through its joint ventures with the HEXO Corp.

Chicago-based Molson Coors is producer of iconic brands including: Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more.