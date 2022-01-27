Molson Coors & Coca-Cola Expand Their Alcoholic Beverages Partnership

CHICAGO — Molson Coors Beverage Co. is expanding its exclusive agreement with The Coca-Cola Co., marking a new chapter in the companies' partnership following a successful first year for Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Molson Coors announced its agreement with Coca-Cola to manufacture, market and distribute Topo Chico Hard Seltzer in the United States in the fall of 2020, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Now, the companies are expanding their agreement to develop and commercialize a brand of full-flavor alcohol beverages inspired by Simply, the No. 1 chilled juice brand in the U.S.

"Over the past two years, we've seen success by shaking up existing categories with new brands that have clear, compelling points of difference, like Coca-Cola's Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Vizzy Hard Seltzer and ZOA Energy Drink," said Molson Coors Chief Marketing Officer Michelle St. Jacques. "Now, we have a huge opportunity to leverage the power of Simply — a brand known for real juice and big flavor — to disrupt the full-flavor alcohol segment in a way that's never been done before."

A Simply Spiked Lemonade Variety Pack will launch this summer. The pack is inspired by some of the Simply brand's best-selling non-alcoholic products, including Strawberry Lemonade, Watermelon Lemonade, Blueberry Lemonade, and Signature Lemonade.

As The Coca-Cola Co.'s second-largest U.S. brand in terms of net revenue after Coca-Cola, Simply is a $1 billion-plus and growing brand, according to the company.

"The Coca-Cola Co. and Molson Coors have a thriving relationship in North America. The proof is in the success of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer's national expansion and the introduction of Topo Chico Ranch Water Hard Seltzer," said Dan White, chief of new revenue streams, Coca-Cola North America operating unit. "With this momentum, we are excited to expand our relationship with products inspired by another one of our most valuable brands: Simply. We believe people will be excited to try this delicious beverage when it arrives on shelves later this year."

Molson Coors will produce, distribute and market Simply Spiked Lemonade as part of its agreement with The Coca-Cola Co. It will be sold in slim-can 12-packs as a variety pack and in 24-ounce standalone cans of select flavors.

Chicago-based Molson Coors is the producer of such iconic brands as Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Staropramen, Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, and Creemore Springs.