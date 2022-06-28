Mondelēz to Acquire Clif Bar as Part of Its Portfolio Reshaping Strategy

CHICAGO — Clif Bar & Co. is changing hands. The energy bar company will be acquired by Mondelēz International Inc. for $2.9 billion, with additional contingent earnout consideration.

The acquisition of leading on-trend brands CLIF, LUNA and CLIF Kid expands Mondelēz International's global snack bar business to more than $1 billion, including its complementary and refrigerated snacking business Perfect Snacks in the United States and performance nutrition business Grenade in the United Kingdom.

The deal for Clif Bar & Co. also advances Mondelēz Internatonal's strategy to reshape its portfolio to sustain higher long-term growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Clif Bar & Company's iconic brands and passionate employees into the Mondelēz International family," said Dirk Van de Put, chairman and CEO of Mondelēz International. "This transaction further advances our ambition to lead the future of snacking by winning in chocolate, biscuits and baked snacks as we continue to scale our high-growth snack bar business.

"As a leader and innovator in well-being and sustainable snacking in the U.S, Clif Bar & Company embodies our purpose to 'empower people to snack right' and we look forward to advancing this important work with Clif's committed colleagues in the years ahead," he added.

The transaction is expected to be top-line accretive in year two and create cost synergies by using Mondelēz International's global and North American scale to expand Clif's sales distribution and gain further penetration in existing and new customers and channels in the United States, according to the companies.