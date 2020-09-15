Mondelēz International Unveils Multiyear Commitment to Advance Racial Equity

Over the next three years, the company will address local and global opportunities to advance racial equity and economic empowerment by expanding its D&I initiative across three key areas:

Colleagues

To ensure the diversity of its colleagues at all levels represent the communities, customers and consumers Mondelēz serves, the company has committed to double Black representation in U.S. management by 2024.

To enable this goal, it has implemented a series of actions across its business, including increasing the presence of underrepresented candidates on interview slates, doubling investment in early career programs, including with historically Black colleges and universities, and establishing new mentoring and leadership development programs for people of color.

In addition, Mondelēz will increase the strategic impact of D&I within the organization by appointing a Global D&I Officer.

Culture

Mondelēz will invest in building cultural competences for all employees and will include D&I performance metrics in business units and functional goals as part of the company's effort to strengthen its culture and continue to cultivate an inclusive, bias-free and equitable workplace that enables all colleagues to be themselves and achieve their full potential, the company stated.

It also plans to mobilize its consumer-facing brands and leverage its partnerships with agencies and advertising platforms to drive change, equity and inclusion. To foster reflection and service in its U.S. Business Unit, the company will honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a paid U.S. Holiday and recognize Juneteenth with a U.S. day of service.

Communities

Across every business unit, the company will foster partnerships to support underrepresented communities. Efforts include:

Committing $1 billion to minority and women-owned businesses globally by 2024 to drive economic inclusion for underrepresented communities;

A new multi-year signature partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help close the opportunity gap for youth; and

Establishing a signature multi-year college scholarship program for underrepresented youth in the United States.

"In a world that can seem more divided than ever, our business and our brands have the power to bring people together and take a stand on this important issue," said Glen Walter, executive vice president, and president, North America. "We are confident that we can make a true and meaningful impact over the short and long term, and we will continue to evolve and refine our plans to ensure we are driving, positive, lasting and much-needed change on the issues of racial equity and inclusion."

Mondelēz will report its annual progress against its D&I goals in its Snacking Made Right Report, alongside other purpose-focused activities and KPIs.

Based in Chicago, Mondelēz International empowers consumers to snack right in more than 150 countries globally. Its net revenue was approximately $26 billion in 2019.