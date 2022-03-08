Mondelēz's SnackFutures Hub Selects 10 Startups for New CoLab Class

CHICAGO — Mondelēz International Inc. innovation and venture hub SnackFutures selected ten mission-driven brands to participate in the CoLab class of 2022. Now in its second year, the start-up engagement program serves as a collaboration between entrepreneurs and global experts to drive mutual growth through a 12-week curriculum.

Participating start-ups also receive a $20,000 grant.

CoLab leverages the full power of Mondelēz International's leadership and expertise, along with SnackFutures' ecosystem of partners, according to the company. The curated curriculum is designed to provide emerging brands with the resources and information typically needed in early stages of growth, including consumer data and innovation insights; and coaching and support in operational areas such as manufacturing, packaging, ingredient sourcing and marketing. Mondelēz benefits in turn from gaining a closer pulse on trends and potential investments.

The inaugural 2021 CoLab class featured diverse group of snack brands with different formats, well-being propositions, revenue, and distribution footprints, as Convenience Store News reported.

The CoLab Class of 2022 includes:

Bunny James Boxes — A gifting service specializing in curating snack and wellness boxes for specialty diets, allergies and food tribes.

Every Body Eat — Clean and crave-able snacks that are free of the top 14 allergens as well as corn and sugar.

GoNanas — A delicious banana bread mix that is allergen friendly (vegan, gluten free and nut free).

Moonshot — This climate-friendly snack brand uses regeneratively grown, organic ingredients for carbon-neutral crackers.

Nunbelievable — A cookie company with a cause that matches every purchase with a donation to fight hunger.

Oat Haus — The world's first oat-based spread, designed to retrain those who struggle with eating disorders to have fun with food.

Pan's — Made from an old family recipe, this mushroom jerky brings a flavorful fungi experience to those trying to reduce their meat consumption.

Popcorn for the People — The nonprofit employs more than 50 people with special needs to make its gourmet popcorn.

Wonder Monday — Low-carb, gluten-free cheesecake that tastes just like how you remember, but with the right nutrition to eat every day.

Yolélé — West African-style craveable chips made with fonio, an underutilized but highly sustainable grain from smallholder farms.

"We are thrilled to have another CoLab class that can benefit from our expertise and help us look at innovation from the 'outside in' to create a snacking world that is good for people, kind to the planet and deliciously fun," said Brigette Wolf, global head of SnackFutures, Mondelēz International. "Last year's program was a huge success, and we can't wait to see what this year holds with an amazing cohort of mission driven brands."

The 2022 CoLab class officially kicks off in April.

Based in Chicago with 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, Mondelēz International's iconic global and local brands include Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.