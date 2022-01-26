Monster Making Its Entry Into Alcoholic Beverage Business

CORONA, Calif. — Monster Beverage Corp. will acquire craft beer and hard seltzer company CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC in a $330 million cash deal.

The transaction brings Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch brands into Monster's beverage portfolio.

The acquisition does not include CANarchy's standalone restaurants.

"This transaction provides us with a springboard from which to enter the alcoholic beverage sector," said Monster Vice Chairman and co-CEO Hilton Schlosberg. "The acquisition will provide us with a fully in-place infrastructure, including people, distribution and licenses, along with alcoholic beverage development expertise and manufacturing capabilities in this industry."

Monster's organizational structure for its existing energy drink business will remain unchanged after the transaction closes, which is expected to occur during the first quarter of 2022. CANarchy will function independently, led by CEO Tony Short.

"The team at CANarchy is thrilled to be joining Monster," Short said. "We look forward to capitalizing on the combined expertise of Monster and CANarchy to further strengthen our current alcoholic product offerings, expand our product portfolio to meet the ever-changing needs of our customers and to grow our business."

Based in Corona, Monster's subsidiaries develop and market energy drinks, including Monster Energy energy drinks, Java Monster non-carbonated coffee and energy drinks, Reign Total Body Fuel high performance energy drinks, NOS energy drinks and more.