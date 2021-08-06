More C-store Chains Embrace & Expand Delivery
NATIONAL REPORT — Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, convenience store retailers embraced delivery by entering partnerships with services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates, to name a few. Now, the accelerated demand for delivery has urged operators to introduce the service if they haven't done so already or expand delivery to meet consumers' evolving needs.
Here are the latest convenience store retailers who are embracing delivery.
Casey's General Stores
Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's entered into a partnership with Uber Eats to provide delivery to 755 locations, seven days a week. The new service reflects the operator's active pursuit of offering more delivery options for its pizza and other prepared foods, as well as Casey's branded products from chips to jerky to soda.
"We are uniquely positioned to deliver both prepared food items, like our pizza and cheesy breadsticks, as well as grocery items in one order, delivered to our guests front door," said Art Sebastian, vice president, digital experience, Casey's. "Casey's already delivers from about 1200 stores and this adds delivery service to nearly 103 additional stores."
Delivery hours will match each Casey's store kitchen hours. Currently 365 items are available across 17 product categories, including pizza, ice cream, drinks, everyday essentials, and more.
Casey's has seen delivery demand nearly double since April 2019.
"By investing in and expanding delivery, we continue to bring Casey's to where our guests our and serve their needs. We are excited to serve more guests who prefer this convenient way of ordering their favorite snacks, pizza or grocery items any time," said Sebastian.
Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores across 16 states.
Jacksons & ExtraMile by Jacksons
Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience stores will now offer same-day delivery via Instacart to customers across its network of more than 260 locations.
The new delivery service piloted in Jacksons' home region of the Treasure Valley, Idaho, in March and April of this year as a way to exceed customer expectations and respond to changing preferences, according to the operator.
After seeing high demand and engagement with the service, Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons have expanded the partnership with Instacart across Idaho as well as Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Washington.
"Our team was excited to see customers experience the ease and efficiency of convenience delivery firsthand in the Treasure Valley," said Cory Jackson, president of Jacksons Food Stores. "So, it made sense to expand the offering to other locations, a feat made possible by our incredible technology team and associates in partnership with Instacart, all focused on getting our customers what they need where, when and how they want it. Jacksons is leading the customer experience in convenience!"
Many of Jacksons' products are available for delivery, including beer and wine in select states, as well as fountain drinks and Icees. Here's how shopping for delivery works:
- Visit www.jacksons.com or open the Let's Go Rewards App and Select Delivery.
- Click on either the Jacksons or ExtraMile by Jacksons storefront on Instacart to start the order.
- Type in the zip code.
- Log in or create an account.
- Place an order.
Once an order is placed, an Instacart shopper will pick and deliver the order within the customer's designated timeframe — whether they choose to receive their order as quickly as possible or opt to schedule their delivery in advance.
"We're always looking for ways to make life a little easier for our customers which is why we're proud to help them double up on convenience through delivery," said Jackson.
Speedy's Convenience
St. Joseph, Mo.-based Speedy's Convenience partnered with Drizly, the nation's largest alcohol e-commerce and on-demand delivery platform, ahead of Memorial Day Weekend.
With nine Speedy's Convenience locations now online, 50,000 adults of legal drinking age in the St. Joseph area can enjoy on-demand delivery straight to their door in 60 minutes or less.
"As a family-owned business for three generations, we've seen shopper behavior change over time. Providing excellent customer service has always been our goal, and the timing couldn’t have been better to partner with Drizly, with so much shopping happening online," said Margaret Bruce, director of operations at Speedy's Convenience. "Using Drizly, longtime customers and new shoppers alike can explore our wide inventory from the comforts of home and enjoy on-demand delivery in 60 minutes or less."
In addition to Drizly, Speedy's Convenience currently has partnerships with DoorDash and Grubhub.