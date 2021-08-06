More C-store Chains Embrace & Expand Delivery

NATIONAL REPORT — Prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, convenience store retailers embraced delivery by entering partnerships with services such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub and Postmates, to name a few. Now, the accelerated demand for delivery has urged operators to introduce the service if they haven't done so already or expand delivery to meet consumers' evolving needs.

Here are the latest convenience store retailers who are embracing delivery.

Casey's General Stores

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's entered into a partnership with Uber Eats to provide delivery to 755 locations, seven days a week. The new service reflects the operator's active pursuit of offering more delivery options for its pizza and other prepared foods, as well as Casey's branded products from chips to jerky to soda.

"We are uniquely positioned to deliver both prepared food items, like our pizza and cheesy breadsticks, as well as grocery items in one order, delivered to our guests front door," said Art Sebastian, vice president, digital experience, Casey's. "Casey's already delivers from about 1200 stores and this adds delivery service to nearly 103 additional stores."

Delivery hours will match each Casey's store kitchen hours. Currently 365 items are available across 17 product categories, including pizza, ice cream, drinks, everyday essentials, and more.

Casey's has seen delivery demand nearly double since April 2019.

"By investing in and expanding delivery, we continue to bring Casey's to where our guests our and serve their needs. We are excited to serve more guests who prefer this convenient way of ordering their favorite snacks, pizza or grocery items any time," said Sebastian.

Casey's operates more than 2,300 convenience stores across 16 states.

Jacksons & ExtraMile by Jacksons

Jacksons and ExtraMile by Jacksons convenience stores will now offer same-day delivery via Instacart to customers across its network of more than 260 locations.