More C-store Chains Partnering With Punchh to Boost Customer Loyalty

SILICON VALLEY, Calif. — Customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider Punchh is expanding its capacity in the convenience store landscape through newly announced partnerships with five leading retailers.

Punchh is now working with Casey's General Stores Inc., Good 2 Go Stores, Huck's Food & Fuel, MacEwen and RaceTrac Petroleum to deploy substantial industry-specific integrations that meet the needs of 90 percent of the c-store market and help boost sales and engagement through customized loyalty solutions.

"Punchh's capabilities have contributed to Casey's growing its loyalty membership to over 3 million in our first year as well as consistent increases in reward redemption," said Art Sebastian, Casey's vice president of digital experience. "Punchh seamlessly integrates with our point of sale, fuel pump system, commerce platform, and messaging hub, allowing us access to critical customer data across all of our in-person and online touchpoints. With this data, we are able to elevate all areas of our business — pizza, grocery and fuel — to deliver a more meaningful experience for our guests across our over 2,200 stores."

Based in Silicon Valley, Punchh leverages real-time data to provide convenience store operators with the tools they need to deliver personalized offers and targeted campaigns to drive revenue and ultimately increase overall customer lifetime loyalty.

"Retailers have a massive opportunity to grow visit frequency and build lifetime customer value as consumers increasingly adopt digital channels to connect with preferred brands. Punchh offers retail businesses of any size a turn-key solution to win customer share in a competitive marketplace," said Shyam Rao, co-Founder and CEO of Punchh. "As a leading loyalty platform for America's most recognized brands, our solutions have proven a high ROI time and time again. We are proud of our accomplishments in the convenience store space and will continue innovating to develop new solutions designed to meet specific industry and store-level needs."

Punchh has out-of-the-box integrations with leading c-store point-of-sale and payment providers, including Gilbarco, Verifone, NCR and Bulloch POS, among others. Through membership with Conexxus, the company also provides secure API integrations and interfaces to support specific c-store needs, as well as valuable thought leadership to drive further loyalty innovation within the industry.

"We believe the customer should always come first, which is why we chose Punchh to help accelerate our digital capabilities and deliver the best customer experience in-store, at the pump, and online," said Jon Bunch, Huck's director of marketing business development. "With our Huck's Bucks rewards program and branded mobile app, we have seen average loyalty visits increase by over 6 percent in just six months. Punchh strategically leverages data, allowing us to drive innovation at a competitive rate and deliver a fast and frictionless customer experience across all of our stores."

For more than a decade, Punchh has helped the world’s favorite brands create data-driven, modern loyalty experiences that empower physical retailers to turn anonymous buyers into brand superfans. More than 200 global enterprises in 20 countries rely on the platform.

Punchh has offices in Silicon Valley, Texas, Canada, India and Singapore.