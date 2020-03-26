More C-store Industry Retailers Give Raises & Bonuses to Employees Amid COVID-19 Crisis

NATIONAL REPORT — As many workers across the United States are staying home, convenience retail employees continue to keep convenience stores going. In turn, many c-store chains are recognizing their efforts with increased wages, bonuses and other perks.

Casey's General Stores Inc., Enmarket, Pilot Co., RaceTrac and Sheetz Inc. are just the latest retailers to make moves to help their team members get through the COVID-19 crisis.

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Casey's General Stores is giving all full-time and part-time store employees an additional $2 per hour during the COVID-19 crisis.

"Many communities rely on their local Casey's for the essentials like groceries, fuel and household items, and our team members are an important part of those communities," CEO Darren Rebelez said. "We're giving our team members additional pay, flex time and paid time off because we're so grateful for their commitment to serving our guests and making our communities better every day."

Ankeny, Iowa-based Casey's is also giving managers, supervisors and trainers an additional $100 per week. In addition, the retail chain is also offering store employees additional flex time and implemented an additional paid leave program for team members who are required to quarantine or test positive for COVID-19 and are unable to work remotely.

Enmarket

Enmarket committed to raising pay rates by $2 an hour for all non-salaried store employees. In addition, salaried managers and field support staff are guaranteed 100 percent of their bonus potential for March and April.

"Our team members working in stores are going above and beyond to ensure that every Enmarket location is open to the public in this time of need," said Enmarket President Brett Giesick. "Vehicles are still on the road and drivers need to know that they have convenient access to fuel, fresh food, snacks, and beverages. Our store team members are the ones that make this possible. We are extremely proud and appreciative of their dedication, and we want to recognize their efforts."

According to the Savannah, Ga,-based convenience retailer, each hourly paid Enmarket employee will receive a one-time check equivalent to $2 per hour for all hours worked from March 26 through April 15. This will include field technicians and other hourly team members that work in the field to support multiple stores.

Pilot Co.

Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. is implementing several new measures to thank its 28,000-plus employees as the company keep its 780-plus travel centers open to meet customer needs. The measures are:

Store hourly team members will receive an additional $2 an hour, retroactive from March 19 and extended through April 29.

All store team members and Pilot fuel drivers will receive a free meal during every shift.

Managers eligible for quarterly bonuses are guaranteed 100-percent payout and first quarter bonuses are being expedited for payment on April 3.

Team members that are quarantined will be eligible for 14 days of paid time off for recovery. Absences will not be counted and personal leave will be granted.

RaceTrac

The Atlanta-based c-store chain is increasing store employees' hourly wage by $3 an hour through April, and giving general managers at the store level an extra $150 a week during the same time period.

In addition, the retailer implemented a temporary COVID-19 leave policy allowing employees who test positive, are required to quarantine due to the illness, or cannot work remotely to receive up to two weeks of pay.

"RaceTrac is committed to providing our communities with the essentials they need during this time of great uncertainty," said Melanie Isbill, chief marketing officer of RaceTrac. "We want to recognize and support our employees who are making sure our guests, especially those on the front lines, are able to get whatever gets them going through a clean, safe and reliable experience."

Sheetz

From March 13 to April 23, Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz will pay its store employees an additional $3 per hour in an effort to continue to support its frontline employees who are working tirelessly through the COVID-19 crisis.

"Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary," said Travis Sheetz, president & chief operating officer of Sheetz Inc. "This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time."

Sheetz is also actively hiring store employees. Full-time and part-time positions are currently available in both daytime and evening shifts.