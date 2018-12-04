More Changes on Casey's Board of Directors

ANKENY, Iowa — More changes are being made to Casey’s General Stores Inc.'s Board of Directors.

The convenience store retailer has elected Judy A. Schmelling as a Class III director, effective March 29, to fill the vacancy caused by the passing of Johnny Danos, who died on March 18.

"We were saddened at Johnny’s passing, and deeply appreciated all the guidance he provided the company over the last 14 years," said President and CEO Terry Handley. "Judy brings a wealth of retail and customer experience to the board. We’re excited to be able to add her skill set to our team."

Prior to joining the board at Casey’s, Schmeling was most recently the Chief Operating Officer of HSN Inc., an interactive multichannel retailer, and the former President of Cornerstone Brands, a division of HSN. She also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Constellation Brands Inc., a leading international producer and marketer of premium alcoholic beverages.

Schmelling's election comes after Casey's recently appointed three new independent members to its Board of Directors, including:

Donald E. Frieson, former executive vice president of operations, Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart Inc.;

David Lenhardt, former president and CEO, PetSmart Inc.; and

Allison Wing, former chief marketing lead officer and executive vice president of digital channels, Ascena Retail Group Inc.

The retailer also named Lynn Horak, former regional chairman of Wells Fargo Regional Banking, as chairman of the board. Horak has been an independent member of Casey's board since 2009, as CSNews Online previously reported.

Based in Ankeny, Casey's operates more than 2,000 convenience stores in 15 states throughout the Midwest.