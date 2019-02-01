Motiva Partners With GasBuddy to Further GetUpside Loyalty Program

HOUSTON — Motiva and technology company GetUpside are partnering with GasBuddy to allow customers to claim GetUpside personalized cash back offers directly through the GasBuddy mobile app.

Customers will earn as much as 25 cents per gallon cash back based on their fuel purchase.

To earn cash back, GasBuddy users must claim the offer, pay for their purchase using Pay with GasBuddy, a credit or debit card, and submit proof of purchase via the GasBuddy app.

Starting in early 2019, the GasBuddy app will display gas stations that participate in the GetUpside program.

"Making GetUpside offers available through the GasBuddy app will be a game changer for fuel retailers," said Jeff Rubin, Motiva's director of marketing and competitive intelligence. "GasBuddy's marketing reach and consumer influence along with GetUpside's technology platform will attract measurable and proven incremental profit from GasBuddy app users."

Combining GasBuddy and GetUpside into a single consumer experience allows customers to see the true price at the pump and get the lowest price option, according to Motiva. The company announced plans to expand the GetUpside to the Texas market in October 2018, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"We are excited to be part of the GetUpside program, and we believe that the partnership with GasBuddy will only further drive incremental business to our stations," said Max Alvarez, president of Sunshine Gasoline Distributors Inc. "We welcome Motiva as a partner with GetUpside and recognize the value they bring by investing in cutting-edge technology to improve the customer's experience at the pump."

The GetUpside program is currently live in 30 markets in 13 states. Motiva and GetUpside plan to further expand the program to wholesalers across the entire United States in 2019.

Houston-based Motiva refines, distributes and markets petroleum products throughout the U.S. Under exclusive, long-term brand licenses for the Shell and 76 brands, Motiva's marketing operations support more than 5,000 retail gasoline stations.