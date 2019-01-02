Motorists Earns Gas Credits Through GasBuddy's Marketplace Feature

BOSTON — With the average American household spending more than $2,000 on gas every year, GasBuddy is looking to bring that number down to zero or close to it with its new marketplace feature.

GasBuddy launched a marketplace feature via its mobile app where consumers can earn gas credit when shopping at participating retailers through the new "Savings" tab.

"Nobody likes paying for gas and now you don't have to," said Sarah McCrary, CEO of GasBuddy. "Gas is one the largest expenses for American families and we have developed multiple ways for consumers to get free gas. The Savings tab is another example of how we’re creating tools to empower our users."

In the "Savings" tab located on the home screen of the GasBuddy app, users can access a list of participating merchants. From there they can tap through and shop online with these retailers and automatically earn free gas credit to their GasBuddy account that can be redeemed at gas stations nationwide.

The program launched in beta in October with 11 brands including Audible, Dick's Sporting Goods, GetAround, Houzz, Lyft, Macy's, MillerCoors, ParkWhiz, Peasy, Petco and Wayfair.

This feature is just the latest example of how GasBuddy platform is evolving to provide opportunities for consumers to easily earn GasBack, a rebates program that rewards consumers with free gasoline when they engage with GasBuddy, according to the company.

GasBack is redeemed through the Pay with GasBuddy card; in addition to free gas, U.S. drivers receive an instant 5 cents off on every gallon of gas they will ever pump. Pay with GasBuddy works at thousands of stations nationwide and can be used at the pump like any other form of payment. The program has 450,000 members.

