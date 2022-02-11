Mountain/Service Distributors President Inducted Into Convenience Distribution Hall of Fame

RESTON, Va. — Stephen Altman, president of Mountain/Service Distributors in South Fallsburg, N.Y., was inducted into the Convenience Distribution Association's (CDA) Hall of Fame at the Convenience Distribution Marketplace in Tampa, Fla., on Feb. 8.

CDA's Hall of Fame award honors those whose careers are highlighted by continual accomplishments on the industry's behalf, and who have demonstrated unquestionable dedication to CDA’s highest values.

"With his long and impressive career, dedication to bettering the industry and contributions to CDA over the years, Steve Altman has demonstrated all the qualities of a Hall of Famer and then some," said Kimberly Bolin, CDA president and CEO. "His collaborations with other industry veterans and involvement in many organizations show his impressive dedication to the distribution channel."

Altman has been a part of Mountain/Service Distributors for many years, beginning when he was a child stocking shelves or filling in wherever needed. In 1962, he officially joined the family business, then known as Mountain Candy & Cigar Co.

In the 1980s, the company changed its name to Mountain/Service Distributors. Under Altman's leadership, the family business continued to grow, eventually moving into an 80,000-square-foot facility, expanding its product line and managing foodservice programs for its customers.

"I found a job I love, so I’ve never worked a day in my life, according to the common saying," said Altman. "I love the industry and the business. This year, I made 18 round trips to the company from my Florida home, but retirement is not in the cards for me. I wouldn't know what to do with myself. Business traumas with checks bouncing, trucks breaking down and the stress that eats you alive are what I thrive on."

As his business grew, Altman also prioritized the industry as a whole. He was the only person to concurrently sit on the National Association of Tobacco Distributors and the National Candy Wholesalers Association, the two trade associations that would merge to create the American Wholesale Marketers Association, now known as CDA. He also served on the association's board for 15 years and was a driving force in keeping the association moving forward.

