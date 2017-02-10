Moyle Petroleum Taps Gilbarco for Forecourt Upgrades

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Moyle Petroleum is standardizing its convenience store forecourt infrastructure with Gilbarco's EMV and Applause TV media solutions.

Applause TV is a turnkey digital marketing solution designed to entertain and engage customers while they're on the forecourt, driving them into the store. The entertainment and promotional content varies by time of day, promoting high-margin in-store items.

Moyle current uses Gilbarco’s Passport Point-of-Sale system inside the store.

"We are excited to bring the Applause consumer engagement technology across all of our locations. It will certainly boost our business inside the store," said Jonathan Kemp, IT systems manager for Moyle. "We also look forward to protecting our customers' credit and debit cards from fraud with the additional security of EMV on the forecourt. Upgrading to EMV inside the store was a pretty painless process and aligns with our mission, while giving us a competitive edge."

Rapid City-based Moyle Petroleum operates 41 c-store locations in the western United States under the Common Cents brand. It provides fuel and other related services to merchants in Idaho, South Dakota, Nebraska, Utah and Wyoming.

"We launched EMV software for our Passport point-of-sale system more than a year ago. Consumers are starting to expect EMV payment acceptance, and leading retailers like Moyle are listening and rapidly enabling EMV inside the store," said Gilbarco Vice President of Marketing for North America Mark Williams.

"Given growing consumer expectations around EMV, we expect to see EMV 'turn on' at the fuel dispenser rapidly as well when the software is available later this year. Retailers are anxious to retain their security-conscious customers, who understand that fraud will be highest at those sites that haven't yet upgraded," he added.

Based in Greensboro, N.C., Gilbarco Veeder-Root is a technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering a range of integrated solution from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office.