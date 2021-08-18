Mtn Dew Spark Returns to Speedway Stores With Supercharged Promotion

ENON, Ohio — Speedway LLC is bringing back the high-speed thrill of MTN DEW Spark by popular demand.

The bold, pink beverage with a blast of raspberry lemonade flavor launched at Speedway as part of the 2020 Year of DEW campaign, giving fans a chance to score exclusive product releases, epic promotions and MTN DEW surprises. It sold out within weeks of its debut.

The convenience store operator is supercharging the 2021 promotion with a tiered rewards program that gives DEW Nation even more chances to buy, scan and win one-of-a-kind prizes, including tickets to some of America's biggest racing events leveled up to the ultimate fan experience, branded merchandise and Speedway gift cards.

"Last year's launch of MTN DEW Spark at Speedway saw an incredible response from our fans, who are always looking for fun, new flavors to exhilarate their taste buds," said Nancy Rooney, chief marketing officer of North Division, PepsiCo Beverages North America. "That's why we're bringing it back in an even bolder way in 2021, at more Speedway locations and with epic prizing that puts DEW Nation in the driver's seat."

Starting in mid-August, every purchase of MTN DEW Spark products gives fans a chance to advance on the virtual racetrack. With each lap around the track, fans gain an entry into three different prize checkpoints throughout the 11-week program until they cross the finish line.

To cash in on prizes, consumers must scan the bottle at YearOfDEW.com/Spark starting Aug. 16. DEW Nation will be able to track their progress via an online racetrack as they move around the track with each scan of the bottle. Official rules are available here.

MTN DEW is a product of PepsiCo North America Beverages and is the No. 1 flavored carbonated soft drink in the United States. Purchase, N.Y.-based PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a product portfolio of 23 brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana, that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc. took ownership of the roughly 3,800-store Speedway chain from Findlay-based Marathon Petroleum Corp in May. 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 16 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America.