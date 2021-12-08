Murphy USA Celebrates Operational Achievements

EL DORADO, Ark. — In addition to producing strong financial results during its most challenging quarter yet, Murphy USA Inc. reported numerous operational achievements during the second quarter of 2021.

"I want to take this opportunity to do something different as we reflect on the COVID environment, recognize and thank key contributors, including our field and home office heroes, and communicate to you just how nimble and responsive our business can be when it comes to serving customers, working with strategic partners, supporting our employees, and delivering for all our stakeholders," President and CEO Andrew Clyde said during the company's recent quarterly earnings call.

Clyde shared a top 10 list of the achievements that company leadership found to be most representative of the Murphy USA spirit, commitment and passion for its business:

1. Leading through merchandise supply chain disruptions

Murphy's team was proactive and went the extra mile to ensure they could continue serving customers, according to Clyde. He commended the QuickChek team in particular.

"When faced with supply shortages that potentially impacted their prepared food offer, the operations team filled the void to make sure product got from suppliers to the stores, including renting trucks themselves to deliver fresh produce, so they could keep serving customers," he said. "That is what I call amazing spirit and a commitment to customer service."

Some of the company's largest merchandise suppliers also struggled with reduced item availability due to shortages in raw materials and workforce. Murphy's team kept in constant contact with vendor partners, took product deliveries outside of normal hours, adjusted the promotional calendar as needed, and communicated updated planogram tactics to stores.

2. Adapting to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown

Murphy is one of the largest shippers on the Colonial Pipeline, so the shutdown impacted nearly a third of its stores. The company's supply team was able to optimize routing of fuel supplies from other markets, while leveraging its fuel carrier partnerships and storage positions to minimize operational impact.

3. Navigating continued driver shortages for fuel and merchandise logistics

Driver ability has contributed to fuel and merchandise supply chain challenges, but Murphy's scale and strategic relationships with fuel carriers helped it minimize outages and rate increases on the fuel transport side. Store operations were also impacted as fewer deliveries resulted in extra labor and effort to stock and display some direct distributed products.

"Our renewed partnership with Core-Mark continues to pay dividends, as they maintained excellent fill rates on core products and their new Track My Order real-time logistics technology allowed efficient use of store labor," Clyde said. "Despite the three externalities highlighted above, we continued to press forward with major initiatives to drive improvements to position the business for the future."

4. Engaging customers and store associates through innovative tobacco promotions

"Despite comping against last year’s record pantry-loading results, we were pleased, but not surprised, to see tobacco sales and margins continue to grow favorably against the prior-year quarter," Clyde said.

Margin dollars grew at a 2.2 percent rate on a same-store basis during Q2 while tobacco sales also grew slightly. Data shows the company has maintained and grown tobacco contribution from both existing and new customers that it was able to better serve during the pandemic.

Store employees are incentivized through contest and bonus opportunities to upsell product and leverage promotions, which has helped drive results in both the tobacco and non-tobacco spaces.

"In a normal environment, the ability to properly staff our stores might not be a noteworthy event, but in our case, it was critical to executing effective promotions with our vendor partners, most notably in the tobacco space," Clyde said.

5. Resetting large-format stores to achieve their return potential

Clyde stressed that the company has not taken its eye off the ball in center store categories.

To further its goal of optimizing return on capital employed after analyzing opportunities in Murphy's large-format, 2,800-square-foot store design, the company implemented a reset across its group of pilot stores that resulted in increased merchandising space, better product assortment, and more appealing packages and displays, along with other changes meant to improve the customer experience and grow sales.

Results include improvements across key categories, including salty snacks, candy and alternative snacks, as well as fresh food products and grab-and-go, open-air coolers.

Resets are now being implemented across the chain's large-format stores to further boost their return potential as part of Murphy's organic growth strategy.