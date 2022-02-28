Murphy USA Completes ATM Project With Dolphin Debit

EL DORADO, Ark. — Hundreds of ATMs at Murphy USA locations in 26 states have been replaced or converted to premier locations by Dolphin Debit, a wholly owned subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide.

The completion of the project allows banks and credit unions to expand their footprints, better serve their customers and members, and gain high visibility at heavily trafficked retail sites, stated Dolphin Debit.

"When we first started working with this client 16 years ago, we were one of five ATM vendors partnering with them," said Gary Walston, CEO and founder of Dolphin Debit. "Over the years, we grew and expanded our footprint until they decided to consolidate all of their ATMs with us. That is a tribute to our long-term success with them."

The ATM upgrades include 450 premier units.

Walston stated Dolphin Debit completed the project in record time and it is "game-changing in terms of what we can offer financial institutions of every size."

"These are high-traffic retail sites that offer banks and credit unions the opportunity to expand their reach, improve service to existing customers and members, and attract new customers and members because of the high visibility these locations offer," added Paul Gandolfi, vice president and branded sales director for Dolphin Debit.

El Dorado-based Murphy USA's network comprises more than 1,650 stations primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast regions of the United States. The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express and QuickChek brands.