Murphy USA Kicks Off Hiring Campaign to Bring On 3,000 New Store Associates

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA Inc. is looking to fill 3,000 positions across its network of 1,650 convenience stores through a new hiring campaign to support the company's continued growth. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

Incentives for new hires include a 2021 Summer Bonus of $500 at select stores for new team members who are hired by May 31 and remain employed through Sept. 10. Additionally, new hires at select locations will be offered 2021 Premium Pay of an extra $2 per hour on top of their regular hourly rate from May 8 through Sept. 10.

Details can be found at jobs.murphyusa.com.

"It is an exciting time to join the company as we continue to grow and enhance our culture through our ongoing employee value proposition efforts," said Terry Hatten, senior vice president of human resources. "At Murphy USA, we understand that what sets us apart is our team members. This mindset fuels our continued commitment to taking care of and developing our people."

Benefits and development opportunities available to Murphy USA employees include:

Pay on-demand — All employees can sign up to have access to a portion of earned wages after completed shifts.

Mental health support — The company provides employees and their family members free access to mental health and financial wellness resources through its Employee Assistance Program, connecting team members with licensed counselors, therapists, psychologists, social workers and certified substance abuse counselors.

Continuing education — The company offers a wide variety of professional development and career growth opportunities, including a comprehensive initial training program for all store positions. More than two-thirds (68 percent) of Murphy USA's current store managers started in an hourly position. It also provides continuing education opportunities for GED candidates and college tuition reimbursement.

El Dorado-based Murphy USA operates more than 1,650 gas stations and convenience stores, primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States.