Murphy USA Marks Growth Milestone With 1,500th Store

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA marked a growth milestone with the ceremonial ribbon-cutting of its 1,500th location.

Located at 1101 U.S. 80 Frontage Road in Mesquite, Texas, the 2,800-square-foot Murphy Express marks the company’s 47th store opening in 2020, including new-to-industry and raze-and-rebuild locations. It is also Murphy USA's ninth location to be opened in the Dallas-Forth Worth area this year.

"The opening of our 1,500th location represents another important milestone for the company as we work to deliver on our goal of growing our network up to 50 new stores each year beginning in 2021," said President and CEO Andrew Clyde.

Open 24 hours a day, the new site features a variety of beverage and snack options, including a beer cave, 20 fountain beverage options, four bean-to-cup coffee stations, hot and cold food items, and other merchandise, along with 16 fueling positions offering diesel and E-85 in addition to three grades of gasoline.

The celebrate the milestone store opening, Murphy USA is offering two times Murphy Drive Rewards points on eligible fuel purchases at all Murphy USA and Murphy Express locations from Dec. 15-31.

Based in El Dorado, Murphy USA operates 1,500 stations primarily in the Southwest, Southeast and Midwest United States. The company also markets gasoline and other products at standalone stores under the Murphy Express brand. On Dec. 14, the company announced it will be acquiring Whitehouse Station, N.J.-based QuickChek Corp., operator of 157 locations in New Jersey, New York's Hudson Valley and Long Island.