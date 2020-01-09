Murphy USA Will Participate in Walmart+ Membership Program

EL DORADO, Ark. — Murphy USA Inc. will take part in Walmart's newly announced membership offering, Walmart+, where members can save up to five cents per gallon on fuel transactions at Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express branded locations.

The majority of Murphy USA's sites are located in close proximity to Walmart stores.

Walmart+ members will be able to access the fuel discount instantly at the fuel dispenser starting Sept. 15.

Membership in Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month. A 15-day trial period is included. Along with fuel discounts, which will soon be extended to Sam's Club gas stations, members can enjoy:

Unlimited free delivery with in-store prices, as fast as same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items.

Scan & Go through the Walmart mobile app, which allows shoppers to scan their items while they shop in-store then pay using Walmart Pay.

Existing customer offerings such as free curbside pickup, NextDay delivery and two-day delivery.

Walmart will continue to have delivery options with a per-delivery transaction fee.

"We are a company committed to meeting our customers' needs," said Janey Whiteside, chief customer officer, Walmart. "Customers know they can trust us and depend on us, and we've designed this program as the ultimate life hack for them. Walmart+ will bring together a comprehensive set of benefits where we see the greatest needs from our customers and where our scale can bring solutions at an unprecedented value."

Murphy USA's participation in the program represents a new milestone in a long and valuable partnership with Walmart to create new ways to provide value to their shared customers, the company said.

"Today our customers come to Murphy USA for low prices, consistent value, and friendly service," said Murphy USA President and CEO Andrew Clyde. "Walmart+ is an opportunity to help meet the needs of an even larger population of value seeking Walmart customers through our enhanced low-price fuel offer."

El Dorado-based Murphy USA's network totals approximately 1,500 stores, consisting of Murphy USA sites and Murphy Express sites.