NACS Among Founding Members of New Payment Security Coalition

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Leaders in the retail and payments industries are teaming to form the Secure Payments Partnership (SPP), which will promote security across the payments system.

SPP is the first time these interests, which represent diverse parts of the payments system, have joined forces to address the continuing fight against payment fraud and make improvements to the U.S. card payment system.

NACS, the Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing, is a founding member of SPP alongside the Food Marketing Institute, National Retail Federation, National Grocers Association, First Data's STAR Network, and SHAZAM.

SPP was formed to anticipate new and better technologies for making payments that are secure and fast. Currently, the United States lags behind the rest of the world in card payment security due to the two largest card networks controlling and setting payment security standards without the expertise of others, including competing card networks, merchants, consumers and financial institutions, according to the announcement.

Members of SPP believe all involved parties must work together to achieve successful payment security, increase transparency and limit fraud.

"As a founding member of the new Secure Payments Partnership, we are optimistic about how this unique collaboration of debit networks, payments processors and retailers can work together to strengthen the security of the U.S. payments system," said NACS Director of Government Relations Anna Ready. "NACS believes that by working together, we can address the structural problems in the current system and ensure everyone with a stake in payments has a voice in shaping the standards that impact each of us."