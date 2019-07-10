NACS Board of Directors Gets New Retailer Members & a New Leader

ATLANTA — The NACS board of directors announced new retailer members, as well as a new leader, at the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta.

Julie Jackowski, senior vice president, corporate general counsel and secretary of Casey's General Stores Inc., has been named the 2019-2020 NACS chair.

At Casey's, Jackowski oversees legal, risk management, enterprise risk management, child care and administrative services. She has worked in a variety of positions with the convenience store retailer during the past 25 years and previously worked in litigation at a law firm in West Des Moines, Iowa.

Jackowski will also lead the NACS Executive Committee, which provides strategic direction and financial oversight to the association. Committee members are:

Vice Chairman, Treasurer: Kevin Smartt, Kwik Chek Food Stores Inc., Austin, Texas

Vice Chairman, Legislative: Don Rhoads, The Convenience Group LLC, Vancouver, Wash.

Vice Chairman, Research & Technology: Andy Jones, Sprint Food Stores Inc., Wrens, Ga.

Vice Chairman: Ari Haseotes, Cumberland Farms Inc., Westborough, Mass.

Vice Chairman: Billy Milam (formerly of RaceTrac Petroleum Inc.)

Vice Chairman: Ken Parent, Pilot Travel Centers LLC, Knoxville, Tenn.

Frank Gleeson, the 2018-2019 NACS Chairman, and the 2017-2018 NACS Chairman Joe Sheetz also serve on the NACS Executive Committee.

A member-driven organization, NACS is led by a 30-member board of directors, which includes three retailers from non-North American countries. In addition, the chairman and chairman-elect of the NACS Supplier Board serve on the board of directors.

During the 2019 NACS Show, which took place Oct. 1-4 at the Georgia World Congress Center, the association also named five new retail members to the board: