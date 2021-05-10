NACS & Conexxus Move New Digital ID Verification Solution Into Pilot Tests

ALEXANDRA, Va. — NACS and Conexxus launched additional pilot tests for the TruAge digital solution, which enhances current age-verification systems while protecting user privacy, that will bring it closer to broader rollout.

TruAge was designed to make the traditional carding experience more convenient and accurate. It addresses age-verification beyond the traditional store cash register to online ordering, home delivery and curbside pickup, all of which have grown in popularity during the pandemic.

New pilot tests are currently underway at Russell's Convenience locations in Hawaii, with other companies expected to pilot the technology at their stores later this year. TruAge was previously tested at select liquor stores in Maryland and West Virginia, and demoed at the NACS Leadership Forum in May.

"Our initial tests demonstrated that the TruAge solution works and works fast — posting verification that protects the cashier in a fraction of second. These additional tests are designed to pressure-test the convenience features as we move toward both stand-alone app-based solutions as well as solutions that can be folded into existing retailer apps," said Conexxus Executive Director Gray Taylor. "In both cases, TruAge provides the most effective, convenient solution to date to age verify customers quickly while protecting their privacy."

Anheuser-Busch also announced its participation in TruAge as a sponsor, joining Molson Coors Beverage Co. Together, Anheuser-Busch and Molson Coors represent 18 of the 25 top-selling beers in the United States, including eight of the top 10 beers.

"It is incredibly impactful that the two largest beer companies in the United States support TruAge. This sends a powerful message that the licensed beverage community believes in our effort to ensure that we keep age-restricted products out of underage hands," said NACS President and CEO Henry Armour. "These companies understand the role we all play in protecting the communities we serve, and we expect to make many more announcements of support in the coming months."

TruAge is also supported by more than 130 retail companies, including five of the top 10 c-store chains, according to NACS. These companies represent more than 22,000 c-store locations in the U.S. plus four industry point-of-sale providers.

"As an industry leader, Anheuser-Busch is committed to fostering a culture of smart drinking behaviors; we go the extra mile to ensure our consumers enjoy our products in a responsible way, that includes preventing underage access and consumption," said Colleen Lucas, vice president of Better World at Anheuser-Busch. "We are excited to be working alongside NACS and other partners to expand access to innovative age-verification solutions to ensure every sale of our products is conducted responsibly."

TruAge is free to retailers, consumers and POS providers, and its relevant intellectual property will be placed in the public domain, removing significant barriers to adoption. More information is available here.

Based in Alexandria, NACS is a global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing. It promotes the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve and is a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,500 supplier members from more than 50 countries.