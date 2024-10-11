NACS Lays Out Leadership Transition Plan

As part of the plan, the NACS Compensation Committee has formed a search committee to identify CEO candidates and assist its selection of the next CEO. The five-member search committee is comprised of Annie Gauthier, chief financial officer/co-CEO, St. Romain Oil Co. LLC; Brian Hannasch, former CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.; Natalie Morhous, CEO of RaceTrac Inc.; Ken Parent, former president of Pilot Flying J LLC; and Joe Sheetz, chairman of Sheetz Inc.

Following Armour's tenure as CEO, he will provide support to the new CEO and continue to lead NACS' international activities, the association reported.

"Serving the industry by leading NACS has been an honor," Armour said. "While the time will be right for me to pass that torch at the end of next year, I am excited about the opportunities before us through 2025 and look forward to staying involved with the industry by helping the next CEO take NACS and the industry as a whole to even greater heights."

Armour was named NACS president and CEO in July 2005. Since its founding in 1961, NACS has only had three CEOs: Harry Hunter from 1961 to 1981, Kerley LeBouef from 1981 to 2005, and Armour since 2005.