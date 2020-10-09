NACS Shares Initial Details as Virtual 2020 NACS Show Takes Shape

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NACS is launching the Crack the Code Experience, a five-week digital experience and curated marketplace that will bring together convenience store retailers and suppliers virtually in lieu of an in-person NACS Show.

The event, to be held Nov. 2 through Dec. 4, is designed to let participants reconnect and forge new connections across the miles as the industry continues to innovate and serve its communities, according to NACS.

Members of the industry can sign up now to be notified when registration for the all-new virtual experience opens later in September.

The 2020 NACS Show, originally scheduled for Oct. 11-14 in Las Vegas, was cancelled in late July due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"This digital experience was built with feedback we received from our retailer and supplier community; we hear you, we're here for you," said Henry Armour, NACS president and CEO. "We're working hard to bring you new tools to help you navigate this new normal and operate your businesses as effectively possible. This means you'll get 24/7 access to education, inspiration, products and powerful connections, in addition to special events."

Crack the Code Experience participants will have 24/7 access to forward-looking ideas and insights, innovative new-to-channel products and strategic connections. Key elements include:

Access to more than 45 education sessions, a third of which will be translated into multiple language. This includes five general sessions with high-level speakers and relevant themes focused on critical industry issues such as Disruption/Navigating Change, World-Class Ideas, Essential Strategies for Essential Businesses, Cultivating a Community Hub, and Strategic Planning for 2021 and Beyond.

An interactive online showcase for trends and Cool New Products in the same product categories seen at the NACS Show: Facility Operations, Foodservice, Fuel Equipment & Services, Merchandise, Candy & Snacks and Technology.

Hundreds of showrooms from both major brands and new exhibitors, enabled with an in-app appointment setting, team collaboration and wish-list creation, product photos, chat functions, request for quotes, virtual demos and sample requests.

Deep dives on key topics, including the future of mobility, technology trends, new product categories such as CBD, and how customer service expectations have evolved in the age of COVID-19.

The event will also include the fun and engagement that is a signature of NACS events, including treasure hunts, trivia contests, hangouts and meetups, all organized to allow for interaction and networking with peers from around the globe, NACS said.

"This is just a new chapter in the same playbook," Armour added. "We know one idea can change your business; and that an idea can come from anywhere. This year that idea will simply be found in our new digital experience."