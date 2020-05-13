NACS Show 2020 Moving Forward as Planned Despite Coronavirus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NACS announced that it plans to hold the 2020 NACS Show as scheduled this fall. The annual event will be held Oct. 11-14 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Show registration and official housing are now open at nacsshow.com.

NACS and the NACS Show's supporting partner organizations PEI, PMAA and Conexxus are working with local, state and federal agencies, health officials and venue partners to ensure everyone's well-being, according to the announcement.

The association has also extended the cancellation policy to 30 days pre-event in order to offer registered attendees maximum flexibility.

Any changes to the delivery of content and experience at the 2020 NACS Show will be shared with registrants and exhibitors immediately as public health guidance is updated. A separate FAQ page is being updated in real time as enhancements and safety precautions for the show are made.

"The NACS Show is still a number of months away, but our preparedness plans are evolving daily in light of new guidance on COVID-19," said NACS President & CEO Henry Armour. "Our team is taking precautions and proactively running contingency scenarios to guarantee we deliver the same high-quality networking, access to new products, and thought leadership you've come to expect without jeopardizing anyone's well-being.

"We've heard positive stories about how our industry has innovated to adapt to quickly changing times. We're looking forward to continuing this momentum in October by showcasing new ideas, products, technologies and innovations to help deliver the future of convenience," he concluded.

NACS, the leading global trade association dedicated to advancing convenience and fuel retailing, serves as a trusted advisor to more than 1,500 retailer and 1,600 supplier members from more than 50 countries.