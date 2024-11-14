NACS SHOW REWIND: Attracting & Retaining Top Talent

The third step is hosting and attending events to reach hourly talent. Approximately 45% of retail workers attended an employee-related event in the past five years, according to Veris Insights "2024 Hourly Talent Survey."

"In person candidates can get the information that's important to them to make the decisions they want to make. In addition to that, there's the human touch element that's harder to find in some of the processes that we have," Allen said. "When you are apart of these regional events, it gives you a stronger presence in your communities, that's where talent within hourly retail is."

2. Delivering a Compelling Employee Value Proposition

An employee value proposition is the promise that employers make to employees, and it's what differentiates organizations from their competitors. It's what convenience retailers will want to lean on in order to attract the right talent for their organizations.

The first step is knowing what attributes future find important to them. Nearly seven out of 10 (67%) say it's hourly wage, followed by work location (40%), job stability (38%), employer benefits (34%) and work-life balance (25%).

Two of the key benefits that drive retail talent to accept an offer from a company that are often overlooked are paid time off (PTO) (61%) and type of work schedule (57%). According to Allen, two ways to convey work-life balance is providing predictable or flexible schedules, and offering a competitive PTO package that's anywhere from 40 to 80 hours.

"What's interesting is how important schedules are and it's often overlooked and not highly advertised, and that's part of the problem. It's obviously something that is very important to our candidates. As much as it is a very powerful benefit and reason why people will come us, it's also just as powerful of a driver as to why they decline us," Allen expressed.

3. Optimized Recruiting Processes

Recruiting hourly talent often involves a trade-off between speed and quality, and it's difficult to find the marriage of both of these prospects. Sixty-eight percent of companies reported hourly service roles were at least somewhat difficult to fill in 2024, and 46% of companies require one to four weeks more to fill open roles than before.

When it comes to reasons why a retail candidate dropped out of the process, 37% said it's because it took too long to hear back from the company, and 21% said the hiring process took too long.