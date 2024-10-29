NACS SHOW REWIND: Delivering a Verdict on Gas Station Food

In terms of keeping things simple, he quoted the owner of NFA Burger, Billy Kramer, who said, "I have no interest in mediocrity. I'd rather do one thing perfectly than a lot of things imperfectly."

Shurden noted that success doesn't have to be complicated. "Find your unique identity. Create a simple, repeatable menu, and sell your employees [on it] first," he advised.

It's also important to stay ahead of the curve and never settle for less than your best, he stressed. "Be the best in the space in which you operate and remember you don't have to make enormous changes or upgrades right away. Make daily incremental changes and soon you will be the best at what you do," Shurden said.

For smaller retailers who often have trouble creating standard operating procedures, he noted that ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence app, is an easy, inexpensive way to create a procedural manual.

And, remember, "if you are an owner, then you are responsible for everything. Not the cashier. Not the cook. You," he said.

The 2024 NACS Show took place Oct. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 2025 NACS Show will be hosted at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center from Oct. 14-17.