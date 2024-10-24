Convenience Store News Recognized for Foodservice Coverage
The feature led the May 2024 issue of Convenience Store News. The annual foodservice issue also included the first part of the exclusive 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Study.
The media brand also earned honorable mention recognition in the Magazine Section, B2B category for its "An Eye on D&I" section. Since June 2021, CSNews has been spearheading an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the channel around diversity and inclusion. This bimonthly section in the magazine shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture, and the return on investment it is generating.
The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in New York on Oct. 22.
