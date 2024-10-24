Convenience Store News Recognized for Foodservice Coverage

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a winner in the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards competition.

This annual competition is the most prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. Finalists represent the highest-scoring entries per category, judged by editorial and design professionals.

CSNews was named the winner in the Single Article, B2B, Retail category for the May 2024 article, "The Pathway to Profitability," which tackled the operational issues that chip away at a convenience store's success in foodservice. The article addressed inadequate staff training, inefficient workflows, inconsistent execution, high levels of food waste and more.