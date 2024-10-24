 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Recognized for Foodservice Coverage

The May 2024 feature, "The Pathway to Profitability," earns a 2024 Eddie Award.
Melissa Kress
The Pathway to Profitability cover art from the May issue

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a winner in the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards competition.

This annual competition is the most prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. Finalists represent the highest-scoring entries per category, judged by editorial and design professionals.

CSNews was named the winner in the Single Article, B2B, Retail category for the May 2024 article, "The Pathway to Profitability," which tackled the operational issues that chip away at a convenience store's success in foodservice. The article addressed inadequate staff training, inefficient workflows, inconsistent execution, high levels of food waste and more. 

The feature led the May 2024 issue of Convenience Store News. The annual foodservice issue also included the first part of the exclusive 2024 Convenience Store News Foodservice Study.

The media brand also earned honorable mention recognition in the Magazine Section, B2B category for its "An Eye on D&I" section. Since June 2021, CSNews has been spearheading an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the channel around diversity and inclusion. This bimonthly section in the magazine shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture, and the return on investment it is generating. 

The winners were announced at an awards ceremony in New York on Oct. 22.

CSNews is part of EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. The company helps retail, technology, consumer goods, health care and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with vibrant business-building communities.

