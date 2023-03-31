National Confectioners Association Names Audra Vogler 2023 Woman of Influence

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Confectioners Association (NCA) honored Hoffman Vogler CEO Audra Vogler with the 2023 Woman of Influence Award at the 2023 State of the Industry Conference, held in early March in Aventura, Fla.

Created by NCA's Women's Leadership Group, the award honors a woman who has demonstrated superior leadership and industry mentorship, and has a proven record of growth, success and influence in the confectionery industry.

"Audra's dedication to mentoring and encouraging women, especially young professionals just getting started in their careers, embodies the spirit of this prestigious honor," said NCA President and CEO John Downs. "Her efforts to help women achieve their goals are inspiring and a proud reflection of the confectionery industry's commitment to empowering diverse voices."

Vogler was part of the group of industry professionals that first conceived of and established NCA's Future Leadership Program in 2015 and has twice served as a mentor to women in the program. She continues to help the next generation of confectionery leaders by participating as part of NCA's Young Professionals Network Committee, where she has also taken on mentorship roles.

The executive has been a notable contributor to NCA's strategic direction through her active participation on NCA's Broker Advisory Committee, according to the association. Her contributions to the industry were also celebrated with her 2019 induction into the Candy Hall of Fame and receipt of NCA's 2018 Golden Candy Dish, an award that recognizes outstanding broker achievements.

Established in 2021, the Women of Influence Award shines a spotlight on female leaders within the industry who are influential, creative, innovative, dedicated and trusted. The 2022 award was presented to Emily Edmondson, sales director of Galerie Candy and Gifts, and the inaugural award in 2021 was given to Libby Taylor, who retired from NCA in 2020 and was the driving force within the association in launching the Women's Leadership Group.

This year marks the first time Woman of Influence Award was presented at the State of the Industry Conference. Previously, winners were announced at the annual Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by NCA.

Washington, D.C.-based NCA is the leading trade organization for the U.S. confectionery industry, which generates $42 billion in retail sales each year.