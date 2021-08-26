National Convenience Distributors Teams Up With Delivery Solutions Provider

PHILADELPHIA — National Convenience Distributors (NCD) LLC is partnering with Eco-friendly delivery subscription service Lula to convert its convenience store customers into micro-fulfillment centers, connecting each location with delivery partners such as Grubhub, DoorDash and Uber Eats.

The collaboration between NCD and Lula will help thousands of the c-stores that NCD serves to create virtual Lula Convenience Store listings on nationally available delivery partners.

NCD now has a new way to help its customers increase inventory turnover and evolve in a digital world, according to the announcement. Lula's solution will assistance c-stores by digitizing the physical store and providing a single point of contact with all major delivery solutions, providing the added benefit of managing inventory and a customer support hotline to assist store owners with every order.

Philadelphia-based Lula provides delivery solutions for convenience stores, pharmacies and consumer packaged goods brands that do not have a secondary sales channel, offering the first multi-vendor 30-minute delivery platform and a commitment to building a cleaner, more sustainable world. It was built on the mission of "delivering convenience while saving the planet."

"The thousands of happy NCD customers will now be able to enter the digital marketplace through Lula with the help of our team and NCD representatives," Lula announced in a released statement. "As an NCD partner, customers can be confident that Lula will handle their businesses with the same care and attention to detail they enjoy from National Convenience Distributors."

Headquartered in Philadelphia, NCD serves customers in the 11 contiguous states from Maine to Maryland. The wholesale distributor provides candy, snacks, fresh sandwiches and salads, cigarettes and cigars, coffee, ice cream, and frozen and refrigerated foods to more than 14,000 customers.