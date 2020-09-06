National Gas Price Average Returns to Above $2 a Gallon

Here's how the rest of the nation is faring by region:

Great Lakes & Central States

Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky and Kansas saw the largest pump price increases in the Great Lakes and Central states region. They also land on the top 10 list for largest weekly increases in the country. All other states in the region saw increases, but they were only 2 to 4 cents.

Illinois ($2.29) ranks as the seventh most expensive state average in the country and the highest in the region. On the other end of the spectrum, Missouri ($1.76) and Kansas ($1.77) rank as the eighth and ninth least expensive averages, respectively.

South & Southeast

Gas prices are 2 to 5 cents more expensive across the South and Southeast on the week. Tennessee saw the largest weekly increase with 8 cents in the region and ranks among the top 10 biggest changes in the country.

The region continues to lay claim to the cheapest prices in the country — all under $1.99. Eight states land on the top 10 least expensive list: Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Mid-Atlantic & Northeast

The Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region continues to see the lowest pump price volatility. While gas prices increased across the region on the week, they only pushed more expensive by a few cents. Delaware and Maine saw the largest increases at 5 cents and 7 cents, respectively.

Gas prices in the region range from $2.25 to $1.76. In fact, the majority of the states in the region continue to carry gas prices under $2 a gallon with motorists able to fill up for $1.99 or less at 63 percent of stations in the region.

Rockies

Colorado and Montana land on this week's top 10 list of states with the largest weekly increase. Idaho (up 6 cents) is the only Rockies state to not make an appearance on this list two weeks in a row.

Over the past few weeks, pump price increases in Idaho ($2.27) and Utah ($2.27) have pushed the states back on the top 10 most expensive state average list.

West Coast

Pump prices in the West Coast region also continue to increase, which contributes to those state averages remaining the most expensive in the country. Alaska saw the largest increase in the region and is last on today's top 10 largest weekly increases list (up 8 cents).

Hawaii ($3.17) and California ($2.95) remain the most expensive markets in the country, followed by Washington ($2.58), Nevada ($2.50), Oregon ($2.49), Alaska ($2.33) and Arizona ($2.21).