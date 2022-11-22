National Retail Solutions Teams With Uber to Support Independent Retailers

NEWARK, N.J. — National Retail Solutions' (NRS) nationwide network of participating independent retailers will be able to offer same-day delivery to customers through a new partnership with Uber Technologies Inc.

As a part of the collaboration, NRS' network of operators can offer same-day delivery to customers by utilizing Uber Direct. The platform allows businesses to seamlessly own the customer experience end-to-end and handle on-demand delivery orders.

NRS' point-of-sale (POS) network for independent retailers in the United States comprises more than 20,000 active terminals, operating in 17,000-plus stores. Deliveries will be provided at no cost to the NRS retailer when the purchases are made through the BR Club app.

According to the companies, independent, neighborhood merchants often operate at a disadvantage to larger competitors because of a lack of scale and resources. More recently, new entrants to the rapid grocery and convenience delivery space have specifically targeted the customers served by these neighborhood retailers putting further pressure on the independent stores. NRS and Uber are working together to address this threat and help independent community businesses succeed by enabling same-day delivery that leverages the synergies of the NRS and Uber platforms and capabilities.

"NRS was built specifically to empower independent retailers in urban and underserved neighborhoods and communities all across America," said Elie Y. Katz, president and CEO of NRS. "The NRS POS platform supports our retailers nationwide, providing them with powerful transaction processing and store management tools, security features, payment processing and digital marketing services that enable them to compete more effectively. Our partnership with Uber combines the power of our two companies' platforms to enable same-day delivery of purchases made via our e-commerce channels from these retailers. Uber has been exceptional in working with us to help strengthen independent neighborhood stores and the communities they serve."

Uber was founded in 2010 in San Francisco. Its platform was created to change how people, food and things move through cities. The company has made more than 32 billion trips.

"Since its inception, Uber has striven to make inroads providing accessibility and opportunity to underserved markets," said Uber Direct Managing Partner Jason McHale. "Our partnership with NRS will give small, local bodegas and grocery stores an opportunity to expand their reach through delivery and make more money, which is something we all should be excited about."

New York City Council Member Julie Menin, chair of the New York City Small Business Committee, applauded the partnership between NRS and Uber.

"Bodegas and other small neighborhood stores are the backbone of every New York City community," she said. "The influx of rapid grocery delivery companies over the last couple of years has put a strain on these retailers and threatened our small businesses. Uber's partnership with NRS can provide relief by helping update critical technological systems and offering delivery that is free for the merchant."

New York City Council Member Marjorie Velazquez shared a similar sentiment. "When we help our small businesses grow and thrive in their communities, our whole city thrives. I am proud to support this partnership between NRS and Uber, which will provide delivery services with no charge to participating bodegas," she commented. "Not only will this help them compete in the growing market of grocery delivery, but also bridge the food security gap. So many rely on delivery services for their daily needs, and this is how we will support our communities."

Newark-based NRS operates a POS terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for convenience stores, bodegas and other independent retailers nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal's digital display network to reach these retailers' predominantly urban customer bases, while consumer packaged goods suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers.

NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corp.