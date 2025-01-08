NATSO Names Interim CEO

Schulte's extensive industry experience will ensure a smooth transition period as NATSO's board of directors finds a permanent CEO, according to the organization.

"NATSO is fortunate to have an exceptionally strong team with leaders who have a clear vision for the continued success of the organization and its members," said Joe Zietlow, NATSO chairman of the board. "With Darren as Interim CEO, the board of directors is confident that NATSO's longstanding commitment to serving its member companies will continue."

Schulte joined NATSO in 2012 as vice president of membership. At NATSO, he developed and enhanced products and services in the areas of education, research and training for truck stop and travel center operators. He also was responsible for member recruitment and retention as well as soliciting truck stop and travel center participation in NATSO events and programs.

Schulte's entire career has focused on the truck stop and travel center industry. He began his journey in 1988 after joining Love's Travel Stops (then known as Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores) immediately upon graduating from The Colorado College.

Prior to joining NATSO, Schulte was the vice president for retail merchandising for TSC Global, and chief merchandising officer and vice president, sales for Barjan LLC. He also has worked for Petro Stopping Centers and Amerada Hess Oil Co. in numerous leadership and management roles.

In December, Mullings announced she was stepping down as president and CEO at the end of 2024. "It has been an incredible privilege to serve the travel center and truck stop industry. Over the years, I've had the honor of working alongside an extraordinary team, tackling challenges, celebrating successes, and championing an industry that plays such a vital role in our transportation system and the nation's economy," Mullings said. "This decision was not made lightly, but it reflects my desire to explore new opportunities and challenges."

She continued, "NATSO is stronger than ever, thanks to the dedication and talent of our staff, members, and board. I have no doubt that NATSO's best days are still ahead, and I'll always be proud to have been part of its journey."

She took on the role of NATSO's president and CEO in 2004. Prior to that appointment to NATSO's Executive Committee, she served as the organization's vice president of public affairs and counsel.

"During my 11 months as NATSO's chairman, I have personally witnessed Lisa's unwavering commitment to this industry, its members, and NATSO's dedicated staff," Zietlow said. "She has predicated her career on serving generations of truck stops and travel centers, including many of the industry's founding families and members. History demonstrates that NATSO and its members are resilient and will evolve to meet the growing needs of its membership."