NATSO Returns to Capitol Hill for In-Person Event

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — NATSO's Day on Capitol Hill, the annual gathering when industry leaders meet with lawmakers to discuss issues affecting the travel center and truckstop industry, will be held May 15-17 at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C.

This year's event will feature the return of NATSO's pie reception, a tradition that first began in 1998. The reception gives attendees the chance to sample pies while mingling with lawmakers and their staff, colleagues and other industry stakeholders.

"NATSO's Day on Capitol Hill is an important opportunity for members of the truckstop and travel center industry to meet face-to-face with lawmakers and advocate for policies that support their businesses," said David Fialkov, executive vice president of government affairs for NATSO. "We are excited to meet at the historic Watergate Hotel and offer attendees the chance to discuss the rapidly evolving energy retail landscape with their lawmakers."

NATSO Day on Capitol Hill participants interact directly with policymakers, industry experts and other thought leaders on a range of issues, including transportation energy, infrastructure, and other key issues that influence the business and operating environment of NATSO's members. Attendees can also discuss specific policy concerns and share their perspectives on how the decisions made on Capitol Hill influence their operating environment.

According to presentations made at NATSO's spring convention, likely topics of discussion will include policies on clean fuel initiatives and electric vehicle charging, something the organization believes the industry is well-suited to shift toward.

Those interested in attending NATSO Day on the Hill can register now.