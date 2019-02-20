Naughty Chile Taqueria Opens First Colorado Restaurant in Fast Break Convenience Store

DENVER — Naughty Chile Taqueria, a quick-service restaurant (QSR) focused on serving fresh, authentic Mexican food, opened its first Colorado location inside a Colorado Fast Break convenience store.

Located at 4001 Colorado Blvd. in Denver, the new restaurant features Naughty Chile's updated brand and decor.

The location also offers in-store seating and catering services. Pynergy's Colorado Fast Break is the first to license the Naughty Chile concept in Colorado.

"We are excited to kick off 2019 by expanding to our home state of Colorado," said Shultz Hartgrove, Naughty Chile Taqueria founder and president. "The new location at 40th and Colorado is the perfect home for our flagship store and Pynergy is a fantastic partner."

A grand opening celebration will be held Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will feature menu samples and prize giveaways. Naughty Chile will also offer a free street taco during taqueria hours to public school teachers, and members of law enforcement and the military who show an ID.

"Naughty Chile is a great addition to Fast Break's food offerings," said Darrell Jackson, founder of Colorado Fast Break. "After visiting one of their Texas locations and trying their delicious made-to-order Mexican food, I knew it was a great fit for my customer base who value affordability, quality and convenience. I'm also glad to partner with another Colorado home-grown company."

Naughty Chile's three daypart menu features authentic street tacos, burritos, bowls, quesadillas and nachos prepared with proprietary recipes and is scalable to any size non-traditional retail location.