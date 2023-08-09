Navigating Loyalty Shifts: Strategies for C-Store Execs

Two major market forces are closing in on C-store executives searching for a better loyalty solution. The first is the ever-increasing customer expectation for a personalized loyalty experience. Personalization requires consistent data, proving almost impossible to obtain in a brick-and-mortar environment.



The second force is the shrinking labor market. As the older generation moves into retirement, a much smaller youth workforce will replace them. This pushes C-stores to adopt unattended technologies—another step away from personalization. Our webinar examines these market pressures and the actions C-store owners are taking to weather the storm.