NCSA Inducts 2024 Class of Confectionery Industry Leaders Into Candy Hall of Fame

Nine honorees are lauded for their lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry.
Danielle Romano
2024 Candy Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) honored nine candy and snack supplier community members during its 53rd Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 26.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

The 2024 honorees are: 

  • Sylvia Buxton, Perfetti Van Melle USA
  • Edward Dee, Smarties Candy Co. (posthumous)
  • Georgia Gallicchio, Thayer Distribution
  • Patrick Hagerty, Performance Food Group
  • Amos Ma, Amos Sweets & Food Co. Ltd.
  • Matthew Pye, PIM Brands Inc.
  • Jeffery Rome, Rome Consulting
  • Marlene Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Co.
  • Joyce Steet, Mars Wrigley

"The NCSA is proud to partner with candy professionals throughout their career,” said Shelly Clarey, president and CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. "From mentoring through every stage of their career, celebrating milestones to induction into the Candy Hall of Fame. We are dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant community that honors the passion of the industry."

Nearly 350 representatives from the confectionery industry and more than 45 Candy Hall of Fame members were in attendance for the black-tie banquet, which took place at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.

"This year's Candy Hall of Fame celebration epitomized the best of the confectionery industry," said NCSA Executive Director Teresa Tarantino. "The event celebrated creativity, passion and the legacy these individuals have contributed to our industry. Their work inspires us all to continue giving back in meaningful ways that help build and strengthen the worldwide confectionery industry."

Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.  

To learn more about this year's inductees, click here

Nominations for the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame class are now open.

Formed in 1899, the National Confectionery Sales Association is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring.

