NCSA Inducts 2024 Class of Confectionery Industry Leaders Into Candy Hall of Fame

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA) honored nine candy and snack supplier community members during its 53rd Candy Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Oct. 26.

Since 1971, the Candy Hall of Fame has recognized lifetime career achievements in the confectionery industry. Candy Hall of Fame members come from all disciplines within the confectionery industry, must have at least 20 years of service to the confectionery industry (buyers must have at least 10 years of experience) and must be 50 years of age at the time of nomination. Honorees should demonstrate loyalty to building and supporting the confectionery industry through active participation over and above job requirements.

The 2024 honorees are:

Sylvia Buxton, Perfetti Van Melle USA

Edward Dee, Smarties Candy Co. (posthumous)

Georgia Gallicchio, Thayer Distribution

Patrick Hagerty, Performance Food Group

Amos Ma, Amos Sweets & Food Co. Ltd.

Matthew Pye, PIM Brands Inc.

Jeffery Rome, Rome Consulting

Marlene Stauffer, Blommer Chocolate Co.

Joyce Steet, Mars Wrigley

"The NCSA is proud to partner with candy professionals throughout their career,” said Shelly Clarey, president and CEO of NCSA and a member of the Candy Hall of Fame Class of 2016. "From mentoring through every stage of their career, celebrating milestones to induction into the Candy Hall of Fame. We are dedicated to nurturing talent and fostering a vibrant community that honors the passion of the industry."