NCSA Inducts 2024 Class of Confectionery Industry Leaders Into Candy Hall of Fame
Nearly 350 representatives from the confectionery industry and more than 45 Candy Hall of Fame members were in attendance for the black-tie banquet, which took place at the Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek.
"This year's Candy Hall of Fame celebration epitomized the best of the confectionery industry," said NCSA Executive Director Teresa Tarantino. "The event celebrated creativity, passion and the legacy these individuals have contributed to our industry. Their work inspires us all to continue giving back in meaningful ways that help build and strengthen the worldwide confectionery industry."
Each inductee received a Candy Hall of Fame plaque and pin at the ceremony to commemorate their induction.
Nominations for the 2025 Candy Hall of Fame class are now open.
Formed in 1899, the National Confectionery Sales Association is dedicated to recognition, fellowship, education and mentoring.