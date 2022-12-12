NECSEMA Honors Six as Store Operators of the Year

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (NECSEMA), which represents and promotes the interests of the convenience store and transportation fuel industries across New England, honored six association members/store owners in the region for operational excellence as part of the 2022 Store Operator of the Year Awards program.

Recipients were lauded for their excellence in categories including merchandising, foodservice and customer service, in addition to community service.

NECSEMA honored the winners were at a recent annual conference held at the Sheraton Four Points Hotel and Conference Center in Norwood, Mass.

The winners are:

Owner Operator of the Year — Carlos Gonzabay, Old Greenwich Service Station (Old Greenwich, Conn.)

Manager of the Year — Angelina Casey, Seasons Corner Market (Smithfield, R.I.)

Community Service Award — Kathy Lavallee, Energy North #2323 (West Bath, Maine)

Merchandising — Kim Arel-Bordeleau, EG Cumberland Farms (Keene, N.H.)

Foodservice — Mike Potter, Alltown Fresh Select (Waterford, Conn.)

Customer Service — Karen Timberlake, The Mill – Summit Stores (Gill, Mass.)

"Our members are vital to local communities as they provide essential items such as food, gas, beverages and household items," commented NECSEMA Executive Director Peter Brennan. "We've seen very clearly over the past couple years that convenience stores are essential businesses and provide invaluable services to local neighborhoods. I'm proud of all of this year's winners for providing service excellence, jobs and essential services and being exemplary community partners."

Stoughton-based NECSEMA was formed in 2015 through the merger of the New England Convenience Store Association and the Independent Oil Marketers Association of New England. The top priority of NECSEMA remains protecting and promoting the retail and energy marketer industry, and the tens of thousands of jobs association members create and maintain in New England.