Neon Marketplace Appoints New CEO

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Neon Marketplace appointed Adi Dhandhania its new CEO.

In his new role, Dhandhania will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the company, its growth strategy and the continued evolution of the brand. He will also join Neon's board of directors.

"The board and I are confident that Adi is the right person to lead Neon at this exciting time in our growth to build valuable momentum as we scale up the business," said Jim Procaccianti, president and CEO of Neon's parent company, Procaccianti Cos. "He is a driven leader with significant experience working in retail, technology and operating efficiently at scale. We are pleased to have him as our next CEO."

Before joining Neon, Dhandhania served as chief operating officer for North America at Bally's Interactive, a global gaming and hospitality company where he led the company's transition and expansion into interactive gaming. During his tenure there, Dhandhania held several senior leadership positions and was involved in numerous merger and acquisition transactions totaling more than $3.5 billion. Prior to Bally's, Dhandhania held various strategy and operations leadership roles at Brightstar Corp., a global wireless device services company.

From 2010 to 2016, Dhandhania worked at GTECH (now IGT), where he started as an engineer and later held several senior management roles in business operations and retail. At IGT, he led retail sales and operations for the company in New Jersey while also working alongside major convenience stores operators, gas station chains and various independent locations.

Dhandhania is a CFA charter holder and holds a bachelor of science in electronics engineering from Johnson & Wales University, an MBA degree from Bryant University and a master of science in technology leadership from Brown University.

"As an early investor in Neon, I have long been a believer in the company's vision to redefine the future of convenience. I am delighted to join the talented team at Neon and the Procaccianti Group in this exciting new venture," said Dhandhania.

Neon Marketplace operates locations in Providence and Warwick, R.I., and Quincy, Seekonk and Freetown, Mass., along with express stores in Middletown and Portsmouth, R.I. Neon customers can enjoy high-quality prepared food, convenience items and locally sourced products, while filling up on competitively priced gas or charging their electric vehicles.