Neon Marketplace Goes Live With Rewards App

WARWICK, R.I. — Neon Marketplace introduced a new Neon Rewards mobile app, enabling guests to accumulate rewards points based on eligible purchases, among other capabilities.

Points are accumulated based on eligible purchases in-store and through the Neon Rewards app. They are redeemable toward a variety of Neon Marketplace products.

Guests who download the Neon Rewards app will receive 500 points redeemable for any size hot or iced coffee, or a fountain beverage.

Additionally, from Sept. 26 through Oct. 10, Neon Marketplace will waive delivery fees for online orders of $25 or more. Guests who place qualifying orders at NeonMkts.com/Delivery can enter the code FREEDELIVERY at checkout. The code is valid one time only.

Neon Rewards members who join Spot Pay will receive 10 cents off every gallon of gas purchased for the duration of their membership. Spot Pay offers all participating members discounts and instant reward payments on fuel purchases.

The Neon Rewards app is available for download on iPhone and Android devices.

Warwick-based Neon Marketplace offers a variety of gourmet coffees and breakfast options, premium pizzas, hot and cold fresh-made sandwiches, as well as prepackaged fresh salads and healthy food selections.

In addition to offering premium quality fuel, electric vehicle charging is available at two locations.

Neon Marketplace operates four locations: two Neon Marketplace stores, one each in Seekonk, Mass., and Warwick; and two Neon Marketplace Express sites, one each in Middletown and Portsmouth, R.I.

A fifth location is expected to open in Quincy, Mass. The convenience retailer plans to expand into Freetown, Worcester and West Springfield, Mass., by next year, with plans for a wider rollout in the coming years.

Neon Marketplace is a proprietary brand of Procaccianti Cos., a private real estate investment and services firm.