Nestlé Waters Refreshes Regional Sparkling Water Line

STAMFORD, Conn. — Nestlé Waters North America plans to drive significant growth in the sparkling water category by applying its sparkling expertise from premium brands Perrier and S.Pellegrino and harnessing the brand loyalty to its regional spring water brands, according to the company.

Its goal is to offer a new, updated line of sparkling water flavors that has more flavors and packaging choices than ever before.

In February, the company will introduce an entirely new sparkling portfolio for its six regional spring water brands: Poland Spring, Deer Park, Zephyrhills, Ozarka, Ice Mountain and Arrowhead. The portfolio will have new flavors, a brand new bottle design and packaging, and introduce 12-ounce cans in order to meet all consumption occasions and consumer preferences.

While Nestlé Waters' premium sparkling brands have experienced strong year over year growth, it has not previously placed an emphasis on sparkling offerings for its regional spring water brands.

"Following rapid growth over the past few years, the sparkling water category is now mature enough for us to make a significant investment in developing this extensive line of mainstream sparkling offerings from our regional spring water brands, each of which is the top-selling still spring water brand in its market," said Antonio Sciuto, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Nestlé Waters North America.

The regional spring water sparkling portfolio will introduce new flavors based on consumer insight and testing. A total of 10 flavors will be available: Lively Lemon, Lemon Lime, Zesty Lime, Orange, Triple Berry, Summer Strawberry, Raspberry Lime, Black Cherry, Pomegranate Lemonade, and Simply Bubbles.

In addition to its new flavors, a key differentiator for the regional spring water sparkling portfolio is the use of real spring water as its primary ingredient, the company said. The portfolio's sparkling offerings are made with water from natural springs, natural fruit flavors and added bubbles, and are free of calories with no sugars, sweeteners or colors.

"As consumers increasingly choose healthy beverages over sugary soft drinks and juices, they are looking for exciting new options. Now is the time to give millions of Americans the sparkling product they have been missing — combining the regional spring water brands they love with delicious natural flavors and added bubbles in both bottles and cans," Sciuto said.

New packaging features include proprietary bottle design; a new eye-catching label with prominent branding and fruit imagery, as well as a colored cap; bold new case visuals; cans with colorful fruit graphics; and rainbow packs that offer popular flavor combinations in 24-pacak bottles and cans to encourage flavor trial.

Nestlé Waters hopes to nearly double the number of regional spring water sparkling households by 2020 as compared to the number of households in 2016.

"Consumers are choosing sparkling water at an unprecedented rate," Sciuto said. "We already have great equity in our regional spring water brands, and we hope that, as our existing customers enter the sparkling category, they will choose our brands first. With our ten great flavor options, they now have a whole new way to enjoy the spring water they love."

Nestlé Waters plans to make a significant advertising and marketing investment to support the new regional spring water sparkling campaign. Details will be announced this spring.