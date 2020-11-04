Press enter to search
Network Expansion Remains a Key Initiative for TravelCenters of America

By Melissa Kress - 11/23/2020
A TA Express in Salina, Utah

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) continues to make progress in its plan to grow through franchising.

TA signed 23 new franchise agreements since the beginning of 2019. Of those, four began operating last year, 10 have opened year to date, and the company anticipates another nine locations will open by the end of 2021, according to CEO Jonathan Pertchik.

The retailer also inked an agreement with one of its existing franchisees to add two ground-up travel centers to its network, Pertchik reported during the company's third-quarter 2020 earnings call, held Nov. 4.

TA is currently negotiating franchise agreements for 11 travel centers, with more than 50 other locations in various stages of the application and diligence processes, according to the chief executive.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America's business includes travel centers located in 44 U.S. states and Canada, standalone truck service facilities in three states, and standalone restaurants in 12 states. TA's travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA, TA Express, Petro Stopping Centers and Petro brand names. Its  standalone truck service facilities operate under the TA Truck Service brand name. TA's standalone restaurants operate principally under the Quaker Steak & Lube, or QSL, brand name.

Melissa Kress

Melissa Kress is Senior News Editor of Convenience Store News.

