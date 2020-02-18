New 7-Eleven Fills Void at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — 7-Eleven Inc. is offering extra convenience to people traveling through Orlando International Airport by opening a new service travel plaza on the property.

Located across from the Intermodal Terminal Facility and "C" parking garage on South Jeff Fuqua Boulevard, the facility is the first gas station to operate at the airport.

The new plaza features BUILT Customer Burgers and Baja Fresh Mexican Grill restaurants, and offers Shell gasoline.

"It has been a long time coming but the nation's busiest rental car airport finally has an on-site travel plaza which will enhance the overall Orlando Experience," said Phil Brown, CEO of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. "Not only is the new travel plaza conveniently located for passengers dropping off rental cars, it is also great for people using our 'C' parking garage, cell phone lots and for those picking up passengers."

The plaza is owned by Petroleum Marketing Group.

Irving, Texas-based 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 70,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.