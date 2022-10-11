New Candy & Snack Products Pique the Interest of NACS Show Attendees

LAS VEGAS — The convenience store industry took over the Las Vegas Convention Center in early October, and members of the channel showed interest in new products from across the store — particularly candy and snack offerings.

The Cool New Products Preview Room at the 2022 NACS Show offered attendees the chance to check out the latest products, flavors, packaging and technology innovations available to the convenience and fuel retailing industry.

Attendees were able to scan their favorite Cool New Products via the official NACS Show mobile app. It automatically synced with the attendees' My Show Planner website.

This year there were 11,435 total scans, the association reported.

There were more than 300 products featured in the Preview Room, an increase from last year's 270 products. The final top 10 (based on scans) this year were:

Space Saver Modular Stackable Condiment Organizer (Plastic and Products Marketing)

New Products From Cookies United (Cookies United)

Smirnoff Ice Neon Lemonades (Diageo Beer Co.)

Retail Ready Edible Cookie Dough Chunks (David's Cookies)

Oh Snap! Pickled Fruit (GLK Foods)

Frazil Energy (Frazil)

Nude Mints: Breath & Gut Mint (Nude Mints)

Nutella B-ready (Ferrero)

Tyson Foods New Innovation (Tyson Convenience)

Flexeserve Zone - Rear Feed (Flexeserve)

The Cool New Products Preview Room is just one annual feature of the event that showcases innovation. The annual NACS Show also highlights innovative retailers and c-stores in its yearly Ideas 2 Go video during the closing session.

This year's video featured six retailers from across the channel: TXB Stores Inc., The Walk-Off Market, powered by Amazon, Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries, Coen Markets Inc., Kwik Trip Inc., Wakepoint LBJ.