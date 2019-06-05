New In-Car Payment Technology Goes Live at Massachusetts Alltown Location

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — An Alltown gas station is the first in the United States to feature a new payment solution using E-ZPass toll transponders.

The Alltown Mobile on Route 9 in Westborough went live with in-car payment technology on April 29. With the payment option, motorists with E-Pass toll transponders can register on the PayByCar website and pay for fuel using the transponders without pulling their wallet out of their pocket.

Global Partners LP, parent of the Alltown convenience store chain, will roll out the option to additional sites this year.

"We chose the MetroWest area to launch this new technology, and Westborough, Mass. specifically, because the community matches our target market demography. Close to 495 and the Mass Pike, Westborough has a lot of daily commuters with E-ZPass transponders. PayByCar gives them use of a proven and familiar technology in a completely new way," said Anand Raman, president and chief operating officer of PayByCar.

The technology will soon be available for other transactions such as paying at convenience stores, car washes, drive-thrus and restaurants.

"PayByCar aligns with our strategy of being first to market with innovative solutions that enhance the overall experience for our guests," said Mark Cosenza, senior vice president from Global Partners. "PayByCar is easy to use and allows commuters to get in and out of the family of Global locations faster."

Purchases through PayByCar do not go through a motorist's toll account, but are charged directly to a payment method like credit or debit cards, or mobile wallet.

Upon entering the station, PayByCar recognizes a motorist's transponder and sends a text. The motorist replies with the pump number and PayByCar automatically turns that pump on, registers the transaction, charges your card and sends you an email receipt with retail offers for your visit.

PayByCar was developed by Boston-based Verdeva.