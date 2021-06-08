New DoorDash Feature Doubles Down on Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO — DoorDash is making delivery more convenient by introducing DoubleDash, which allows consumers to shop across multiple stores and categories in a single order for no additional delivery fee or order minimum. The items will arrive together from the same DoorDash driver, known as a Dasher.

To use the new service, customers need to:

Place their restaurant order on DoorDash and, after checkout, look for the DoubleDash option on the map to add items from nearby stores;

From the store page, select their favorite drinks, snacks and any other items they want, then add them to the cart and check out; and

Wait for delivery; the same Dasher will receive both orders and deliver them together.

DoubleDash is currently available at 7-Eleven Inc., Wawa Inc., QuickChek Corp. and DashMart, a DoorDash-exclusive convenience store, as well as Walgreens and The Ice Cream Shop. DoubleDash is launching in the United States and Canada.

DoorDash is also piloting DoubleDash in select markets with local restaurants, giving shoppers the option of adding complementary items from nearby local eateries to their initial meal order.

"DoubleDash is the next step toward getting everything you want from your neighborhood delivered together in a one-stop shop experience," wrote DoorDash Product Manager Prithvi Guru in the company's announcement blog. "This is just the beginning of what we have planned for DoubleDash and we are excited for what is to come in the near future!"

San Francisco-based DoorDash operates an online food ordering and food delivery platform.